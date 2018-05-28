Study: Sleeping in on weekends could help you live longer

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study shows that people who sleep in on weekends live longer. (KTRK)

Grab the pillow and blanket. A new study shows that sleeping in on weekends are actually good for you.

Researchers say getting more sleep on Saturday and Sunday morning may extend your life.

According to a new study published in the Journal of Sleep Research, nearly 44,000 people were tested over a 13-year period during the findings.

Researchers say those who slept in on weekend, but got less sleep during the week had the same mortality rate as those we get seven hours of sleep per night.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News