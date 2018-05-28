A warehouse fire that burned for hours in southwest Houston left some neighbors who live nearby shaken.People living along Ridgewood Knoll Lane say they heard at least a dozen explosions. Others told ABC13 their house shook."When it was exploding, we saw some pieces of the warehouse fly down here," said resident Lorena Caceres.About 2-and-a-half hours after the fire started, the Houston Fire Department chief told everyone in the area, which is within a mile of the business, to stay in their homes under a shelter-in-place.That order has since been lifted.Residents said they were worried the entire time."I dropped off a friend at work at Hobby Airport and saw it all the way there and she said, 'go see what it is,'" said resident Rain Pratt.Hazmat crews tested the air quality. There were no lingering issues or reports of anyone getting sick.