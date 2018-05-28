Houston's 3 best spots to splurge on Brazilian fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end Brazilian restaurants around Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: Donald R./Yelp
Topping the list is Chama Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse. Located at 5865 Westheimer Road in Galleria, this steakhouse is the most popular high-end Brazilian restaurant in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,153 reviews on Yelp.
With additional locations in San Antonio, Atlanta and Chicago, Chama Gaucha offers 12 cuts of meat -- each 100 percent USDA Prime and aged for at least 45 days -- a salad bar and a vast wine selection. On the menu, keep an eye out for the Picanha -- the house's prime cut of sirloin -- and the pork ribs dusted in parmesan.
2. Fogo De Chao Brazilian Steakhouse
Photo: Fogo de chao brazilian steakhouse/Yelp
Next up is international chain Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse. With four stars out of 738 reviews on Yelp, the location at 8250 Westheimer Road has proven to be a local favorite among those looking to indulge.
Founded in southern Brazil, the churrascariaoffers all-you-can-eat flame-grilled meats that are sliced off skewers tableside. Specialties here include the frango, chicken marinated in a custom beer and brandy sauce and wrapped in bacon, and the filet mignon.
3. Churrascos River Oaks
Photo: CHURRASCOS/Yelp
Local chain Churrascos, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, is another top choice among Yelpers. Its Montrose restaurant, one of six locations around the greater Houston area, has earned four stars out of 290 reviews on the site.
Try the 8-ounce petite filet served with your choice of mild onion-jalapeno cream, spicy black bean sauce, or mushroom and Spanish sherry sauce; or the chargrilled angus beef marinated in Costa Rican salsa and served with sweet plantains. Other popular bites include the empanadas and ceviche.
Head over to 2055 Westheimer Road to see for yourself.
