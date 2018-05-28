MEMORIAL DAY

Marking Memorial Day, Trump lays wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

President Donald Trump laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during a solemn ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. (KTRK)

ARLINGTON, Virginia --
President Donald Trump says he's come to the "sacred soil" of Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor "the lives and deeds of America's greatest heroes."

He told an audience of Cabinet members, military leaders, veterans, families of the fallen and others gathered Tuesday in the marble amphitheater near the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that all Americans "strive to be worthy" of the sacrifice they made on behalf of a thankful nation.

RAW VIDEO: President Trumps remarks at Arlington National Cemetery

President Trump delivers remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.


Trump marked his second Memorial Day as commander in chief by laying a wreath at the tomb.

Before heading to the hallowed grounds across the Potomac River from the nation's capital, Trump tweeted that "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today."
Learn fun stats about Memorial Day.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
