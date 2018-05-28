Driver nearly strikes several NYPD officers during wild traffic stop

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has more on the wild traffic stop from Inwood.

By
INWOOD, Manhattan --
A driver nearly struck several NYPD officers as he spun in circles and crashed into cars on a Manhattan street before speeding away during a wild traffic stop.

Police say the driver got onto the Henry Hudson Parkway going the wrong way, before going the wrong way and then eventually crashing into another car in the Bronx.

The Toyota Sienna driver was boxed in by the NYPD and refused police orders.

The incident happened at Dyckman Street and Payson Avenue in Manhattan around 4 a.m. The driver, George Lopez, 27, who lives nearby was pulled over for erratic driving.

Police say Lopez then went north in the southbound lane on the Henry Hudson Parkway. He reportedly got off in the Bronx at Moshulu Parkway and crashed into a RAV4.

Both drivers were rushed to the hospital with neck and back injuries.

The Sienna is now at the 34th Police Precinct - mangled to bits and pieces. The rubber is shredded off its wheels, and it has no bumpers and no doors.

Lopez was charged with reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs and reckless driving. He had no license.

The other driver suffered only minor injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
driveru.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News