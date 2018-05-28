14-year-old Cy-Fair student arrested for making threats against Spillane Middle School

Spillane Middle School student arrested for posting threat online (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A 14-year-old Cy-Fair student was arrested for making threats against three students at Spillane Middle School.

The district confirmed that the student was arrested following a tip.

Law enforcement sources told Eyewitness News that he had a hit list of three students who attend the middle school.

The district released the following statement about the threats:
After receiving a tip regarding a potential threat, CFISD Police and HCSO conducted a thorough investigation resulting in the arrest of a middle school student. All threats, regardless of the intent, will be taken seriously and dealt with to the fullest extent of the law. CFISD is committed to being proactive to ensure the safety of our students, staff and community.
