SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --Survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting will come together today to raise money for victims and their families.
The event is being held through Hearts United, a non-profit group created by three high school seniors who are also survivors.
They say their message is simple: to spread kindness while raising awareness for mental health.
"No matter what political statuses. No matter what ethnicity. No matter what type of person you are, you can get behind a movement for love and kindness." said Annabelle O'Day, a Santa Fe High School student.
The fundraiser will be held from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joe Tambrella Park in Santa Fe.
Hearts United has teamed up with the Houston Dynamo and the Houston Dash for this event. Players are expected to be there in support of the effort.
There will also be a silent auction, entertainment, food and a commemorative walk.
But Hearts United says its mission will not end with the fundraiser being held today. It plans to continue spreading their message as well as form community chapters and get schools therapy dogs.
SEE ALSO: Local schools send messages of support to Santa Fe High School
The fundraiser comes a day before students are expected to return to Santa Fe High School for the first time since the shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.
The funerals for 14-year-old freshman Kimberly Jessica Vaughan and substitute teacher Ann Perkins will also be held on Tuesday.
Vaughan, a girl scout, also wanted to be a video game designer, her mother told CNN.
Her funeral will be held at Clear Creek Community Church in League City.
A visitation will be held at Forest Park Funeral Home in Webster for Perkins.
She helped save the life of a freshman she was hiding with in a closet when the shooter entered the art room.
All of the victims will be honored at today's fundraiser.
RELATED: Santa Fe High School students form 'Hearts United' to help their grieving community
Follow Courtney on Facebook and Twitter.