The Sagemont Church is honoring soldiers who have paid the ultimate price for freedom.Volunteers placed 38,000 American flags outside the church-- one for every Texan killed in combat since the Republic of Texas was formed.Everyone is invited to stop by the memorial, which will be up until Friday.The church will honor fallen soldiers in a Memorial Day service starting at 9 a.m. on Monday.Sagemont Church is located at the South Beltway near Beamer.