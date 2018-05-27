CAR CRASH

Woman survives after car falls 700 feet off a roadway, firefighters say

Woman survives after car falls 700 feet off a roadway

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KTRK) --
A California woman is lucky to be alive.

Firefighters say she managed to survive after her car fell 700 feet off a roadway.

The woman called 911 after she crashed in the San Bernardino Mountains, but firefighters could not find her.

Authorities used the phone's ping to find her exact location.

Firefighters then climbed down a steep hill and brought her to safety.

"I'm amazed. You don't have these positive outcomes like this when you launch over the side and end up 700 feet, so she's doing quite well. I don't know what her prognosis will be, but she has an altered level of consciousness and some back pain, understandably," a firefighter said.

The woman was taken to the hospital. It's still not clear what caused her to go off the road.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
