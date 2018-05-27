GRADUATION

Partially paralyzed Atascocita HS student walks across stage at graduation

EMBED </>More Videos

Partially paralyzed Atascocita HS student walks across stage at graduation (KTRK)

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
An Atascocita teen who became partially paralyzed after being hit by a stray bullet made major steps toward his recovery during graduation.

Nicholas Tijerina accomplished his goal of walking across the stage when he graduated from Atascocita High School at NRG over the weekend. The emotional moment got a standing ovation.

Nicko's family says it has always been a goal for him to walk across the stage at graduation. Luckily, he was able to do that with the assistance of a walker.

Right after the shooting that affected his walking, Nicko moved to Houston with family.

As soon as Tijerina was able to go back to school, he started at Timberwood Middle School and went on to graduate from Atascocita HS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationgraduationteen shotbe inspiredAtascocita
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GRADUATION
Graduation gift: Teen surprised by brother's military homecoming
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Student kicked out of graduation for dancing on stage
Baytown teen shot in head walks at graduation with class
More graduation
EDUCATION
Rapping Chicago teacher releases new music video
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News