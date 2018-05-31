SOCIETY

Radio host gifts teen new vehicle after graduation photo goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Radio hosts gifts teen new vehicle after graduation photo goes viral (KTRK)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KTRK) --
A popular radio host gave a graduating senior in Alabama a gift to remember.

When someone posted a picture online of Corey Patrick taking the bus to his graduation ceremony, it quickly went viral.

Patrick says he had to take the bus to school all year long. He woke up at 4 a.m. in order to make it to school on time.

Rickey Smiley says he saw the photo and wanted to make sure Patrick had everything he needed for his next step in life.

The radio show host, along with his celebrity friends Tyrese, Mike Epps and Da Brat, gifted Patrick with a brand new SUV.

Patrick says he's studying for his license, and will take his driving test next month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newscargraduationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
More Society
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News