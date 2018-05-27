SOCIETY

Students and parents seek gun reform after school shooting in Indiana

Country's latest school shooting prompts protests in Indiana (KTRK)

By
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KTRK) --
Protesters gathered outside the Indiana State Capitol in Indianapolis Saturday to demand an end to gun violence.

The protest came a day after a student opened fire in a classroom at a middle school Friday.

Jill Golightly, a mother whose daughter attends that middle school, says something has to be done to end the violence.

"I don't think any solution is perfect. But we have to do something to just prevent from anyone having to hear the stories that I had to hear what she went through being barricaded and running down the hall and just hoping there was not the gunman behind her.," Golightly said.

A teacher and 13-year-old girl were injured. The suspected shooter was taken into custody.
