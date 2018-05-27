High-speed chase ends in violent crash in southwest Houston

The driver knocked over the traffic pole at Richmond. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/MUdvx2ZSdG — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) May 27, 2018

A high-speed chase in southwest Houston ended in a violent crash Sunday morning.Harris County Precinct 5 deputies attempted to pull over a vehicle near Richmond and Chimney Rock around 3:40 a.m.Authorities say the driver refused to stop, and led police on a short chase through the Galleria area.Police say the chase ended near Rice Avenue when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a traffic pole.The driver was knocked unconscious and transported to Ben Taub Hospital in stable condition.