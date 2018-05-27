SPORTS

Hockey player scores 5 goals, 2 assists and he's 91.

EMBED </>More Videos

At 91-years-old, Gene Wagoner still plays hockey twice a week. (KTRK)

OZAUKEE, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
He can body check and back pass as good as any amateur on the ice.

Gene Wagoner, 91, still plays hockey every Tuesday and Friday.

"I stay pretty active. I feel better if I'm moving around anyway," said Wagoner.

Wagoner plays for the Bald Eagles Club at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon, Wisconsin. He is one of the founding members of the 'over 60' club with 83 years of hockey experience under his belt.

Wagoner scored five goals and two assists during his interview with WDJT-TV.

When Wagoner is not playing hockey, he's usually golfing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssenior citizenshockeyu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News