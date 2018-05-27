WEATHER

Severe weather leaves residents in Houston area without power

More than 7K CenterPoint customers still without power in Harris, Fort Bend counties (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents across the Houston-area remain without power after storms moved through Saturday afternoon.

CenterPoint officials said crews worked overnight to restore power to over 7,000 customers after a tree fell on a transmission line in Fort Bend County.

Crews are back working Sunday morning, but officials said due to downed power lines and equipment failure repairs will take longer.

Over 50,000 people suffered power outages after Saturday's storm. CenterPoint says only about 6,000 of those customers are still waiting for their power to be restored.
Severe weather spotted across Harris and Montgomery counties.


To track power outages in your area, CLICK HERE.
