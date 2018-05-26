SPORTS

ON TO GAME 7: Rockets unable to keep first-half lead, lose 115-86 to Warriors in Game 6

Rockets fans pack the Toyota Center for Game 6. (KTRK)

OAKLAND, California (KTRK) --
Klay Thompson hit nine 3-pointers and scored 35 points, the Warriors held James Harden down in the second half, and Golden State rallied from an early 17-point deficit to stave off elimination with a 115-86 victory over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night to force a deciding Game 7 in the Western Conference finals.

Stephen Curry added 29 points and five 3s on a night Harden dazzled for long stretches with 32 points, nine assists and seven rebounds while backcourt mate Chris Paul sat out sidelined by a strained right hamstring.

A dynamic, star-studded series projected to be as captivating and compelling as the actual NBA Finals is going the distance. Game 7 is Monday night back in Houston.

Tickets for Game 7 are on sale at the Rockets' website.

PLAYER REACTION:
TREVOR ARIZA:
Trevor Ariza talks to media after Game 6.



GERALD GREEN:
Gerald Green reacts to the Rockets' Game 6 loss to Warriors.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
