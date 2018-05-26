#Breaking - Just learning an Apex High School Teacher has been suspended after video surfaces showing him choking a student. #WCPSS says an investigation is underway. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/DJxQZB5Gmf — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) May 25, 2018

A high school teacher in North Carolina has been suspended after a video appeared showing him choking a student.An investigation is underway."The school is aware of the incident. As soon as they were made aware, they began an investigation. Brian Kelley, an Apex HS teacher, has been suspended during this investigation," said WCPSS spokesperson Lisa Luten.Kelly, who was hired in 2004, teaches Healthful Living.He also coached track.