CHILD SHOT

Mother charged after daughter, 5, accidentally shot at a party

EMBED </>More Videos

A suburban mother has been charged with reckless conduct after being accused of accidentally shooting her 5-year-old daughter last month. (WLS)

LANSING, Illinois --
A mother has been charged with reckless conduct after being accused of accidentally shooting her 5-year-old daughter last month.

Andrea Cunningham-Ellis of Griffith, Indiana surrendered to Lansing police on Wednesday. She has been charged with one felony count of reckless conduct.

Police believe the mother was handling a gun during a party at the house in the 17700-block of Rosewood Drive on April 2 when the gun went off and injured her daughter who was sleeping at the time.

The child has been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries, police said.

Cunningham-Ellis is expected to appear in bond court Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child shotaccidental shootingshootingIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD SHOT
4-year-old hit by stray bullet, grandma's 911 call placed on hold
Community searching for answers month after 4-year-old was shot
Boy in critical condition after being shot in the head at a birthday party
NFL star Adrian Peterson leads peace walk in SE Houston
4-year-old hit by stray bullet undergoing 6th surgery
More child shot
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News