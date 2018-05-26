Woman searches for man who saved her from submerged car

EMBED </>More Videos

A senior citizen is serching for the man who saved her when her car went under water. (KTRK)

BOCA RATON, Florida (KTRK) --
A senior citizen in Florida is trying to find the good Samaritan who saved her life.

WPTV-TV reports a mystery man reportedly pulled Alice Modine, 94, out of her car after it went plunging into a lake after a storm.

She would like to find the man and thank him.

Pictures of the incident have been posted on Facebook showing the scary reality of how close Modine came to not making it out of her car before it sank into a lake.

She wants to know who saved her life.

"He was good looking probably in his 30s and I somehow think he may have been connected with the military at one time or now because he handled this whole thing so professionally," said Modine.

She added that the man even jumped back in the water to grab her purse and some items from the glove compartment.

Modine hopes the man will see her story and contact her.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroelderly womanFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News