Justin Timberlake visits Santa Fe shooting victims in hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --In the midst of a two-show tour stop in Houston, Justin Timberlake continued his support of the Santa Fe High School victims with a visit to the hospital.
Multiple social media posts on Friday showed pictures of the chart-topping musician visiting victims of the school shooting, as well as the nurses and doctors who are treating them.
Timberlake has shown his support for the Santa Fe community, first wearing a "Santa Fe Strong" t-shirt during his Toyota Center concert on Wednesday.
In between concert nights on Thursday, Timberlake was spotted courtside at the Rockets game next to J.J. Watt, who has pledged his support of Santa Fe on his own as well.
On Friday night, the duo came together again for Timberlake's second Toyota Center concert, with the crooner paying tribute to the "resilient" Houston area.