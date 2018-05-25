SOCIETY

Hundreds of thousands expected in Galveston for Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of thousands expected in Galveston for Memorial Day weekend. (KTRK)

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Galveston police are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to head to the island for Memorial Day weekend.

Officials have made some changes to the traffic plans, so that they're more passable and it will be easier to get on and off the island.

You'll also see stainless steel porta-potties and shower stations along the seawall.

Although there are no serious concerns right now from Subtropical Storm Alberto, beach patrol says there may be some added swell and rip currents.



Everyone is encouraged to hydrate and protect yourself from what could be record heat - and remember, alcohol and swimming don't mix.

Extra patrols will be on duty this weekend to make sure everything goes smoothly.

"You'll see plenty of police officers here on the seawall, down on the west end beaches, the east end beaches, working along with beach patrol to make sure everyone stays safe out on the sand as well," Captain Joshua Schirard said.

