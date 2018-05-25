PETS & ANIMALS

Service dog gives birth to 7 puppies inside airport

Travellers were treated to a special delivery when a service dog unexpectedly went into labor at Tampa International Airport. (WPVI)

TAMPA, Florida --
Airline passengers were treated to a special delivery at Tampa International Airport on Friday.

While traveling through the concourse on the way to catch a flight to Philadelphia, a passenger's service dog unexpectedly went into labor.

The service dog, a two-year-old lab named Ellie, ended up giving birth to seven puppies, six boys and one girl.



The pups' proud papa, "Nugget," was also on hand for the memorable moment.

Tampa Fire Rescue documented the exciting moment, posting pictures and video on Twitter.

Congratulations to Ellie, Nugget and their family!

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 25, 2018.

