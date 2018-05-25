HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Why you should totally wear a costume to Comicpalooza

EMBED </>More Videos

Why you should wear a costume to Comicpalooza (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
You may think wearing a costume is weird or maybe nerdy, but at Comicpalooza, it's part of the experience.

Comicpalooza is the largest annual, multi-genre, comic book, science fiction, anime, gaming, and pop-culture convention in the southern United States and is held right here in Houston, Texas.

Each year thousands converge on the George R. Brown Convention Center to totally nerd out. Some think of it as Halloween 2.0.

Many convention-goers wear elaborate costumes or cosplay that take a lot work and skill to craft, while others get a little more use out of last year's Halloween costume. Either way, everyone has a lot of fun.

If you're thinking about dressing up as one of the Avengers and heading down to the GRB, go ahead and do it. Someone may even ask to take a picture with you.
EMBED More News Videos

Meet Houston's biggest nerds and cosplay star.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiescomic bookcomic concomicpaloozaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Nature Photography Day: Explore the great outdoors
16-year-old lands huge 400 pound marlin
Saturday is free fishing day!
High quality, low cost summer camp shapes kids into leaders
Man creates mesmerizing art with pressure washer
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News