This was just released by @HCSOTexas: It is with heavy hearts that we report the passing of Deputy Rocky Lee, 57. A 26-year HCSO veteran, Deputy Lee served at the 1200 Baker Street Jail. He was shot to death Friday night in Stagecoach @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/OsZwN0xSb5 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) May 26, 2018

A Stagecoach police officer has been charged with murder after killing his brother, a Harris County deputy, Friday night.Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail last night and charged with murder.A Harris County deputy was killed by his brother Friday night inside a Montgomery County home.Investigators said the body of Harris County deputy Rocky Lee, 57 was found in a bathroom after being shot multiple times.The Stagecoach police officer was treated for medical issues and is cooperating with law enforcement.Hours after the shooting, the Harris County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers for the family of the deputy."This evening, was a tragic situation especially when you are talking about circumstances involving two brothers," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.The shooting is still under investigation.The Harris County Deputies' Organization released the following statement in regards to the tragedy: