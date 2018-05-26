Brother charged with murder after shooting Harris County deputy in apparent domestic dispute

Stagecoach officer accused of killing his brother.

By
STAGECOACH, Texas (KTRK) --
A Stagecoach police officer has been charged with murder after killing his brother, a Harris County deputy, Friday night.

Robert Lee was booked into the Montgomery County Jail last night and charged with murder.

A Harris County deputy was killed by his brother Friday night inside a Montgomery County home.


Investigators said the body of Harris County deputy Rocky Lee, 57 was found in a bathroom after being shot multiple times.

The Stagecoach police officer was treated for medical issues and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Hours after the shooting, the Harris County Sheriff's Office asked for prayers for the family of the deputy.

"This evening, was a tragic situation especially when you are talking about circumstances involving two brothers," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

The Harris County Deputies' Organization released the following statement in regards to the tragedy:

Open Letter to Our Members and the Public

Today we are in mourning for the shooting death of Deputy Rocky Lee. We are confident in the ongoing investigation by the Texas Rangers, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, and Montgomery County officials. A tragedy such as this always shakes the law enforcement community. Our prayers are with Deputy Lee's family and with our brothers and sisters in blue, especially those who have served with Deputy Lee.
