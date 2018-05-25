EDUCATION

UH-Downtown graduates with true grit span the ages

When UHD's 2018 graduates cross the stage on Saturday, the youngest will be 19 while the oldest will be 69. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
University of Houston-Downtown boasts a graduating class that spans six decades.

When students walk across the stage to accept their diploma at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, a 19-year-old will be the youngest to graduate, and a 69-year-old will be the oldest.

Joanna Fernandez, 19, will get her degree in Criminal Justice.

Showing it's never too late to complete your education, Gregory Pierce will be awarded his Bachelor's degree.

Congratulations to all of the graduates of the class of 2018!
