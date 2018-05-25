SWAT officers rescued a crying baby from the scene of an apparent murder-suicide in Houston.Apartment residents called police when they heard a gunshot at a complex on TC Jester and West Little York on Friday morning.The responding officer found a woman dead near the front door of her apartment.He called for back-up and a SWAT team surrounded the unit. They went in when they heard the baby crying."The baby was crying. We made the decision to make entry really quickly to protect the baby and anybody else that might be in the apartment," Houston Police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said.Officers found a man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The baby was not hurt and is now in the care of relatives.