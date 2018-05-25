Baytown man charged with kidnapping after Louisiana woman found tied up on side of road

Baytown man arrested after Louisiana woman found tied up on side of road.

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (KTRK) --
A Baytown man has been arrested for kidnapping after Louisiana police found a woman tied up at the side of a road.

Lake Charles Police Lt. Richard Harrell told local media that the unnamed woman was found bound in duct tape and sheets on Thursday.

Dequinta Jack, 19, was charged with kidnapping.

Investigators say Jack and the woman spent the night together and that Jack bound her with duct tape in the morning. Police say Jack loaded the woman into someone else's vehicle and drove her around with a pillowcase over her head.

Police said Jack drove the victim around town for almost two hours while she was still taped and her head covered.

A witness saw Jack unloading the woman.

Jack later abandoned the vehicle and was arrested after running away.

He is being held on $225,000 bail and it's unclear whether he has a lawyer to speak for him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
