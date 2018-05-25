SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Dimitrios Pagourtzis doesn't remember many details of shooting at Santa Fe High School, attorneys say

Attorney Nick Poehl says getting details has been difficult because Dimitrios Pagourtzis does not remember much about the Santa Fe High School shooting. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
It's been a week since the deadly Santa Fe High School mass shooting, and the suspect accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others says he doesn't remember much of what happened.

Attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis met with their client on Friday and told Eyewitness News the 17-year-old suspect told them he does not recall many details of the massacre.

Last Friday, attorneys Nicholas Poehl and Robert Barfield described Dimitrios as being in poor condition.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset revealed Tuesday that Dimitrios was being held on suicide watch in the county jail.

The shooting suspect's attorneys said they are working to get a mental evaluation of their client, but that it is too early to tell if they are looking at entering an insanity plea in court.

Dimitrios' attorneys said they expect a judge to make a decision on the teen's request for a "reasonable bond" sometime next week.

But, they also expressed concerns about security for the suspect should he be granted bond in the capital murder case.

