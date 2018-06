For some Houston-area residents, it might be a while before you can grab a Chick-fil-A sandwich for lunch.A fire was reported at the Chick-fil-A on Gulf Freeway at El Dorado just before noon on Friday.The fire is still under investigation, according to officials.ABC13 reporter Nick Natario filmed video of black smoke spewing out the top of the building.Officials said no one was hurt in the fire and repair crews are headed to the scene.