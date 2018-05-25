Santa Fe shooting survivors call for tougher gun laws

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Survivors of the mass shooting at Santa Fe High School are calling for tougher gun laws to prevent gun violence across the country.
Students and staff from Santa Fe High School organized a press conference in west Houston on Friday.
"We are here as one body, showing our support and love to the students that wish to talk about their experiences and their desire for change," said one student Friday. "It's sickening and maddening that 10 more students and faculty are gone due to an active shooter in their school. To that we say no more."
It's been a week since two teachers and eight students were killed in an art classroom at Santa Fe High School. Thirteen more people were injured in the May 18 shooting.
March for Our Lives organizers were also there to lend support and provide resources to the affected students.
Their demonstration started after the shooting at Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on February 14. In that shooting, alleged gunman 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three school staff members.
Since then, students have mobilized nationwide, holding protests and walkouts aimed at demanding action from lawmakers on gun issues.
Earlier this week, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced a Commission Against Gun Violence comprised of students, parents, doctors, law enforcement officials and many others.
Gun violence has become a key issue for the mayor who is also working with the student-led March For Our Lives movement for recommendations on how to make schools and communities safer.