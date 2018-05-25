Baby rescued after both parents found dead in northwest Houston apartment

Baby rescued after both parents found dead in northwest Houston apartment (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police rescued a baby from a northwest Houston apartment after an apparent murder-suicide.

A witness heard a gunshot around 8:40 a.m at the apartment complex on TC Jester and West Little York. Officers arrived and found a woman shot to death near an apartment front door.

SWAT officers looked through the window and saw a man dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. They also heard a baby boy crying.

Officers rushed inside and got the baby out. That baby is fine and is with family now.

Police say there is an apparent history of domestic violence calls at that apartment.
