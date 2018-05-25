Here's everything you need to know about Memorial Day traffic

As you make plans to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, here's what you need to know before you hit the road.There are no major highway construction closures for TxDOT due to the holiday weekend.METRORail will have some interruptions in service along the Green and Purple lines around downtown for construction along the rail near Rusk and Fannin starting at 10:30 p.m.A free shuttle service will run every 10 minutes between EaDo/Stadium and the theater districts starting on Saturday through Wednesday.Buses and METRORail will operate on a Sunday service all weekend. There will be no park and ride services or HOV/HOT lanes available.The 96 Veterans Memorial bus route will provide hourly service to the Houston V.A. National Cemetery from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. for those honoring fallen veterans.