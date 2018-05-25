TRAFFIC

Here's everything you need to know about Memorial Day traffic

EMBED </>More Videos

Lookig to avoid Memorial Day traffic? No worries, Elissa RIvas has you covered. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As you make plans to celebrate Memorial Day weekend, here's what you need to know before you hit the road.

There are no major highway construction closures for TxDOT due to the holiday weekend.

METRORail Construction

METRORail will have some interruptions in service along the Green and Purple lines around downtown for construction along the rail near Rusk and Fannin starting at 10:30 p.m.

A free shuttle service will run every 10 minutes between EaDo/Stadium and the theater districts starting on Saturday through Wednesday.

METRO Memorial Day Schedule:

Buses and METRORail will operate on a Sunday service all weekend. There will be no park and ride services or HOV/HOT lanes available.

The 96 Veterans Memorial bus route will provide hourly service to the Houston V.A. National Cemetery from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. for those honoring fallen veterans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficmemorial daymetroHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Eastex Fwy exit ramp remains closed after truck crash
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News