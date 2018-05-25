CANDY

Calling all candy lovers: Here's what it takes to earn the 'world's sweetest internship'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mars Wrigley Confectionery is looking for a hard-working, eager intern with great communication skills--oh, and you'll need a major sweet tooth! (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
Mars Wrigley Confectionary is looking for a hard-working, eager intern with great communication skills -- oh, and you'll need a major sweet tooth! That's because the company's first-ever "confectionery connoisseur" candidates should be able to identify "all five fruity flavors from the Skittles rainbow in a blind taste-test" and "blow bubbles with chewing gum that are greater than 5" in diameter," according to the job posting.

This love of sweets will come in handy for the intern as he or she gets a behind the scenes look at production in factories and at flavor development in Mars Wrigley labs, even testing his or her own new gum flavor.

"The underpinning of all of this is someone who is a talented communicator and looking at expressing that in all different forms from writing to social media to graphic design to tell that complete story of our brands," said Michelle Green, who is the senior manager for external affairs at Mars Wrigley Confectionery and the future confectionery connoisseur's boss.

Job responsibilities include being expected to "taste and develop a deep appreciation for chocolate, gum, mint and confectionery products from around the world," "produce a personalized batch of chewing gum in our pilot plant and experience mouth-wateringly delicious flavor combinations from our product labs," and "infuse flavorful fun into social media strategy content development and deployment; capturing this sweet job and all its learnings on social media," the job posting reads.

Green took me through the intern audition. I was able to identify all five Skittles flavors blind-folded, though I almost second-guessed myself because the smell didn't line up with the taste. So here's my tip for would-be confectionery connoisseurs: don't rely on the sniff-test when trying to "taste the rainbow!"

When it came to bubble-blowing, I just squeezed past the 5" mark, though Green's bubbles were colossal by comparison. The only tip I can come up with on that front: practice.

I also was able to taste international Mars Wrigley treats (which the intern will be exposed to), like a chili-infused Snickers bar.

If all of this isn't enough to entice you, the confectionery connoisseur will receive a "signing bonus" of a year's supply of candy!

Green said there's no age limit on how old the intern can be. But make sure you can "demonstrate the will power to write about and photograph candy without eating it before the work is complete," the posting said.

You can apply until June 1.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandymarsinternshipsummerbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CANDY
Squirrel caught stealing Peanut M&M's
Is eating a Kit Kat like this a deal breaker?
Man allegedly found with THC-infused candy and $11,400
Couple finds convicted felon sleeping on their sofa
More candy
FOOD & DRINK
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Houston hot spots: 5 new businesses in Sharpstown and Chinatown to visit now
Hungry for fast food? These 4 new Houston spots have you covered
Might as Well Lounge and Boozenasium opens in Spring Branch
New Indian fusion spot Tacos 'N' Frankies debuts in Energy Corridor
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News