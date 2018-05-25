H-E-B issues recall for 'Ode to Olive'

Check your olives before you put them in your salad.H-E-B is recalling its Ode to Olives sliced salad olives because they may contain glass in some containers.The grocery store chain says they are working with the manufacturer to make sure all safety measures are being taken.So far, there have been no reports of injuries.Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund. Officials said customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 855-432-4438.