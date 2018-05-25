Newborn baby found abandoned near intersection

TAMPA, Florida (KTRK) --
Police say a woman found a newborn baby abandoned near an intersection in Tampa, Florida Thursday night.

Authorities say the baby boy was born only 12 to 18 hours before he was found wrapped in a towel near a busy intersection.

The infant was transported to the hospital in stable, but critical condition.

Officers say they have found the mother, but it's not clear if she will face any charges.

Tampa police say under the state's "Safe Haven" law the baby could have been taken to a fire station, hospital or police station.
