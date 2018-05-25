HEALTH & FITNESS

New study looks at how your internal clock impacts your mental health

A new study sheds light on your internal clock, sleep and your mood. (KTRK)

If you feel like your mood is all over the place, it might have something to do with your sleep.

A new study published in The Lancet looks at how your internal clock impacts mental health. Your mood has a lot to do with your sleep schedule.

Disrupting your internal clock may put you at a higher risk for mood disorders including depression, bipolar disorder, loneliness, unhappiness and general mood instability.

More than 91,000 participants wore motion tracking devices on their wrist for a week. That data was used to classify their internal clocks as disrupted or not disrupted.

People who were inactive during the day and active at night were classified as disrupted.

Those individuals were between 6 and 10 percent more likely to have been diagnosed with a mood disorder. The researchers say the body's clock plays a crucial role in mood, but by how much remains unclear.

The study's participants were between ages 37 and 73. But most mood disorders appear before age 24.

Also, researchers can't say if disrupted sleep causes the mood disorders or if mood disorders are just a symptom of disrupted sleep.
