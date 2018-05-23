FAMILY

Sperm, egg donation facing decreased anonymity due to DNA testing, social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Donor anonymity becoming more dificult (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina --
When the Donor Sibling Registry (DSR) was founded in 2000, Wendy Kramer and her son Ryan were simply hoping to make Ryan available to connect with his biological dad who donated the sperm used to conceive him. Fast forward to 2018, Ryan did connect with his biological father as well as 10 biological siblings (and counting) and the DSR has done the same for 15,557 others.

"Every single day we connect usually between two and five people," explained Wendy Kramer. "We've connected people in 105 countries around the world," Kramer said.

Sites like the DSR, GEDmatch.com, and DNA testing have changed the sperm and egg donor industries, making it increasingly more difficult to keep donors' identities anonymous. Kramer is pushing lawmakers and clinics to better educate parents and donors to let them know the days of anonymity are gone.

"At this point, nobody should be promised anonymity," Kramer said. "There are no egg clinics or sperm banks that should have anything called anonymous donors. That's a thing of the past."

At Carolina Conceptions in Raleigh, North Carolina its program remains anonymous. However, the organization makes it clear with donors that it is a challenge to keep identities protected due to DNA testing and social media.

"We say this is an anonymous program for all our intents and purposes," explained Ellie Downs, an RN and Carolina Conceptions donor egg coordinator. "It's going to remain that way, however, we cannot control what happens to the information."

Kramer is hoping it becomes more commonplace for clinics or sperm banks to give donors or parents the information about the Donor Sibling Registry from the start.

"There are about two dozen egg clinics and agencies that write the Donor Sibling Registry right into the contracts," Kramer said. "When women are pregnant or children are babies, the donors connect on the Donor Sibling Registries, so right from the beginning they have access to each other to share and update medical information or photos or messages," she said.

The DSR has more than 59,000 members worldwide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyfertilityparentingbabydonationsinfertilityu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Father rescues son from race car after fiery crash
Madres e hijos liberados por el Servicio de Inmigracion
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Immigrant families share what they saw at detention center
More family
FAMILY & PARENTING
Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News