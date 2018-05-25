DEERFIELD BEACH, Florida --A man accused of openly trying to abduct several children, some right in front of their parents, is in custody.
The Broward Sheriff's Office claims Milor Michel, 27, was a predator on the prowl for children.
"The suspect actually had one child and was trying to drag that child out of the parking lot," Joy Oglesby, spokesperson with the Broward Sheriff's Office told WSVN-TV.
Michel was in court Thursday on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges, after police say he tried to abduct children from a Florida elementary school.
It happened Wednesday morning in the parking lot of Park Ridge Elementary School.
"That's very scary. You got to be a little bit more careful around here," said one parent.
Michel is being held on $400,000 bond.
No children were hurt.