Dimitrios Pagourtzis' parents sued by family of Santa Fe High School shooting victim Chris Stone

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of Chris Stone has filed a lawsuit against family of Dimitrios Pagourtzis. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of one of the students killed in the Santa Fe High School massacre is suing the parents of the gunman.

Christopher Stone and Rosie Yanas are suing the parents of Dimitrios Pagourtzis in the death of 17-year-old student Chris Stone.

Chris Stone and nine other people were killed last Friday when police said Dimitrios entered an art classroom and began firing. Thirteen other people were injured in the shooting.

DOCUMENT: READ THE FULL LAWSUIT


According to the lawsuit, Stone's family are suing Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos for:
  • Failing to properly secure their weapons
  • Permitting their son to have access to their weapons and ammunition
  • Failing to obtain mental health counseling and services for their son
  • Failing to properly warn the public of Dimitrios' "dangerous propensities," and
  • Negligently entrusting their weapons to their son

"Had the Murderer not had available to him the weapons for his carnage, his hidden black rage might well have continued to simmer within, but, the life's blood of his teacher and peers, including DECEDENT CHRISTOPHER JAKE STONE, would not have been so horribly, callously and needlessly spilled," the lawsuit reads.

The family is seeking damages for Chris Stone's injuries and death.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingtexas newshigh schoolschool shootinggun violenceSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News