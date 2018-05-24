SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --As the memorial outside Santa Fe High School continues to grow for the 10 lives lost last Friday, there are still four shooting victims in the hospital with two in critical condition.
High school sophomore Sarah Salazar was shot multiple times, according to her family and is still in the ICU, unable to breath on her own.
"She's going to need a shoulder replacement, her jaw is broken, shattered on this side. One of her major veins was severed. She's got some broken ribs," said Sarah's mother, Sonia Lopez.
Another student, Clay Horn, who was shot twice according to his girlfriend, is in good condition at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center.
Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt visited Clay and his family earlier this week.
Substitute teacher Flo Rice also remains in the hospital at UTMB Galveston.
Her husband, Scott, told Eyewitness News she was subbing on Friday for a coach who was out.
He says she was exiting the school after the fire alarm went off and she was shot in the hallway.
She is in good condition and is going through physical therapy.
Santa Fe ISD Police Officer John Barnes, who reportedly confronted the shooter, was shot in the upper arm near his chest, according to doctors who spoke with the media.
He remains in critical condition at UTMB Galveston.
A family member told Eyewitness News his wife has not left his side at the hospital.
