A Texas City ISD teacher's aide was arrested Thursday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, officials said.Crystal Nicole Alaniz, 26, is accused of being "intimately involved" with an 18-year-old student at Woodrow Wilson Alternative Learning School.Alaniz was working at the school as a teacher's aide.She is charged with improper relationship between an educator and student, which is a second-degree felony.Bond was set at $30,000.