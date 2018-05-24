SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Santa Fe HS shooting suspect requests 'reasonable bond' set

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
The 17-year-old suspect in the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting is appealing to the courts to set a "reasonable bond" for his release.

In a motion document submitted Wednesday, the attorneys for Dimitrios Pagourtzis made a request for the bond after he was initially given no bond when he was booked into Galveston County Jail.

His attorneys said their client has a "constitutional right" to bail, as well as the means to post it through his family.

Pagourtzis was arrested for capital murder after the massacre that left eight students and two teaching staff members dead. Thirteen other people were wounded from the deadliest shooting at a high school in Texas history.

Authorities said Pagourtzis allegedly used a shotgun and a revolver owned by his father in the rampage targeted at his classmates.

Meanwhile, Santa Fe High School staff returned to work but at a different school district building Wednesday. Students are expected to return for regularly scheduled classes on Tuesday, May 29.
