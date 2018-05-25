CRYSTAL, Minnesota (KTRK) --There have been some interesting mix-ups with people using Airbnb recently, but this one is hard to top.
One customer was sent to a house in Minnesota after the website mixed up an address for a home that was really in the country of Georgia.
A doorbell camera caught the Airbnb customers arriving at a home on Georgia Avenue in the town of Crystal, Minnesota.
The homeowners answered the doorbell, only to explain to the customer that their home wasn't for rent.
Airbnb says its site auto-corrected the address for the original listing in the country of Georgia to the address in Minnesota.
The company has since taken the listing down.