SPORTS

'Typical of the NFL': Warriors head coach Steve Kerr comments on NFL's national anthem policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr blasts the NFL for its new policy on the national anthem. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A day after the NFL changed its policy to mandate players on the field stand for the national anthem, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr called the move "typical of the NFL."

Speaking to the media after the Warriors' morning shootaround Thursday, Kerr said the NFL is using the anthem as fake patriotism.

"They're just playing to their fan base. They're basically trying to use the anthem as fake patriotism, nationalism, scaring people," Kerr said. "I'm proud to be in a league that understands patriotism in America is about free speech, about peacefully protesting."

Kerr also said the NBA understands players were kneeling to protest police brutality and to protest racial inequality.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's statement on the league's national anthem policy, delivered on May 23, 2018.



"They weren't disrespecting the flag or the military, but our president decided to make it about that and the NFL followed suit and pandered to their fan base," he said. "That created this hysteria ... It's kind of what's wrong with our country right now. People in high places are trying to divide us, divide loyalties and make this about the flag, as if the flag is something other than what it really is."

Kerr added that the flag represents diversity, peaceful protest and the right to free speech.

"It's really ironic what the NFL is doing," he said.

The NBA does have a longstanding rule that requires its players to stand for the national anthem, but the league has also been on the forefront of addressing social issues. Kerr and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich have been outspoken on issues and politics.

Just Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks released a statement which called upon the Milwaukee Police Department to make change in the wake of player Sterling Brown's arrest and tasing incident in January. The statement read, in part, "Unfortunately, this isn't an isolated case. It shouldn't require an incident involving a professional athlete to draw attention to the fact that vulnerable people in our communities have experienced similar, and even worse, treatment."

Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales apologized after body-camera footage was released and added some officers had been disciplined.

EMBED More News Videos

Video released of NBA player getting tased by Milwaukee police.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemGolden State WarriorsHouston RocketsnflNBAHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News