SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --In honor of veterans across the United States, SeaWorld San Antonio is offering vets and up to three guests free admission into the park.
The offer is valid from May 24 through July 4.
"As Memorial Day weekend approaches, we are especially mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families to enjoy incredible moments together this summer," Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president, said in a statement.
The offer for veterans joins SeaWorld's Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any U.S. active duty military, activated or drilling reservist, or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.
Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online and the free tickets are available online only.
Note, the free admission offer is available at SeaWorld San Antonio, SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Diego, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Busch Gardens Williamsburg.