ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE

2018 Hurricane Outlook: NOAA predicts 5 to 9 hurricanes this year

EMBED </>More Videos

The first named storm of the season, Alberto, could be forming in the central Gulf of Mexico later this week.

By
NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, just released their outlook for the upcoming hurricane season.

The federal agency, which oversees the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service, expects 10 to 16 tropical storms to develop in the Atlantic basin this year. Of these storms, five to nine could develop into hurricanes, and one to four could strengthen into major hurricanes with winds over 110 mph.

These numbers are slightly above the long-term seasonal averages.

Of course, what really matters is not how many storms develop but where they make landfall. And there's no way to forecast that months in advance. That's why we need to prepare ahead of time, no matter how many hurricanes are expected.

Last year was a very active season with 17 tropical storms, 10 hurricanes and 6 major hurricanes. It was a catastrophic year with over $280 billion in damage, mostly caused by Harvey, Irma and Maria.

The first name on the list, Alberto, could be forming in the central Gulf of Mexico later this week. At this time, it's expected to track toward the eastern half of the Gulf, missing southeast Texas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormhurricane harveyhurricane irmaABC13 hurricane guide
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2018 hurricane season forecast
ABC13 HURRICANE GUIDE
Prepare for hurricane season with these tips
Houston Humane Society hosting hurricane prep clinic for pets
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
More ABC13 hurricane guide
WEATHER
One Minute Weather: A few chances for rain showers this week
National Weather Service issues rip current warning for Galveston
Keeping your pets safe during hot weather
Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston
Gross! What happens when you urinate in the pool
More Weather
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News