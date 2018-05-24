EDUCATION

'No One Ugly Allowed:' Cheerleading yearbook caption draws criticism

The principal of Oswego High School is apologizing for a controversial caption that made it into the yearbook. (WLS)

OSWEGO, Illinois --
A caption in the Oswego High School yearbook is causing controversy and drawing criticism.

It is a picture of the school's cheerleading squad with the caption "No One Ugly Allowed."

Principal Mike Wayne said the words are from a song, and they should have been removed during the editing process.

Wayne released a statement saying in part, "Moving forward, the administration of Oswego High School is committed to working with our yearbook advisor and students to review the yearbook content more closely, and with a more sensitive eye."

"I think it is very inappropriate because if it was an inside joke, it was a joke among cheerleaders and not everyone else in the school," said junior Jaidyn Parnell.
