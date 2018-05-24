TRAVEL

Luxury private jet service launches new Houston-to-Dallas route

Well-heeled Texas travelers have a new alternative to cattle-car seating, congested airport terminals, and obligatory footwear removal. Florida-based flight-sharing/charter company JetSmarter has just launched regular service from Houston to Dallas and Austin in luxurious comfort aboard private jets.

Billing itself as "the world's largest private aviation community," JetSmarter's premium service flies out of Houston Hobby Airport.

The new Texas routes accompany its current schedule of flights between Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York. Other JetSmarter shared private flight destinations include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach in Florida; Chicago; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Atlanta; and Scottsdale.

