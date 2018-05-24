POLITICS

Pres. Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim, citing 'tremendous anger and open hostility' in recent statement

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump cancelled the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump is canceling the planned June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea.

Trump says in a letter to Kim released Thursday by the White House that based on the statement, he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."

The president says the North Koreans talk about their nuclear capabilities, "but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsnorth koreadonald trumpsouth koreanuclear weaponsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
More Politics
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News