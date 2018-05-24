SPORTS

Rockets in 60 seconds: Tributes to Santa Fe victims and survivors at Game 5

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you need to know about Thursday night's Rockets game. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Rockets will pay tribute to the Santa Fe victims and survivors during Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals Thursday night.

SANTA FE STRONG: Houston Rockets stand by grieving community
EMBED More News Videos

Tilman Fertitta talks about Santa Fe HS seniors after shooting



The Rockets invited the senior class to the playoff game as well as first responders and district officials. The school's choir will perform the National Anthem.

On Wednesday, the team announced it will wear a Santa Fe patch on their jerseys. Proceeds from the Rockets' 50/50 Raffle and First Shot for Charity will go to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.



Fans attending Game 5 will also receive a Houston Strong playoff t-shirt.



Game 5 is critical for Houston with the series tied at two games a piece.

According to the stats, the NBA team that wins Game 5 when the series is tied goes on to win the series 83 percent of the time.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

If you're heading out to Toyota Center for the game, get there early.

Happy hour returns with $5 beers, $2 sodas, $2 popcorn and $2 hot dogs. That runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all concession stands.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketsnba playoffstilman fertittaSanta Fe High School shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
Will there be a retrial? Legal expert talks Terry Thompson's mistrial
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
More News